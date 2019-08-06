US Markets Hit Hard by Trade War With China - Is a Major Crash Coming?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss yesterday's financial market downturn which occurred largely due in part to trade and tariff disputes between the United States and China. What impact will labeling China as a "currency manipulator" have, and is a serious market crash on the horizon in the coming months?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Why are There Major Protests in Hong Kong?

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Concerns About Vote Fraud & Gridlock in Congress

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Economic Impacts of US-China Trade Wars & Analyzing the Left-Right Political Spectrum

Major protests have been taking place in Hong Kong for several months in response to a new extradition bill which has been proposed by the government of Hong Kong. International Relations Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to discuss why protesters are upset about this bill, the nature of the protests, and how protesters are impacting day to day life in Hong Kong. Additionally, they talk about politics in Russia comparing how Alexei Navalny is viewed by the Russian public versus how he is reported on in western mainstream media and analyze new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's governing challenges.

Vote fraud is a major concern for many American citizens as the 2020 Election is now just over a year away and past voting issues such as those in Broward County, Florida have been well documented. Tim Canova, a Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida, joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' for a conversation about the importance of vote integrity and modifications that can be made to improve voting processes. Canova and the hosts also analyze opposition to President Trump within the Democratic Party, Congressional obstruction during both the Obama and Trump Presidencies, and if President Trump and Congress could potentially reach a legislative deal regarding gun policy.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo for a discussion about the US-China Trade War and how this conflict has impacted the US economy and financial markets. They also talk about what it means to be on the "right" or "left" of the political spectrum, how mass shootings are being responded to by both the public and mainstream media, and which individuals have been most influential within the MAGA movement.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com