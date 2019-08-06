Mass Shootings Strike Again: Is Online Radicalisation Driving These Events?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon talk about the recent large-scale deadly shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio and how different political factions are reacting to the tragedy. What are the root causes of these atrocities, and are certain online communities driving people towards these actions?

Guests:

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of 'Code Pink' | Analyzing the Democratic Debates and How They Discussed Foreign Policy

Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Boris Johnson's Challenges as Prime Minister & The World of Political Blackmail

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Scenes from the Democratic Debates in Detroit & How the Different Candidates Might Fair with Voters in Iowa

William Craddick - Founder of DisobedientMedia.com | The Right-Wing Media Ecosystem & Understanding Disinformation Campaigns

Last week's Democratic Presidential debates provided another opportunity for the current slate of candidates to talk publicly about their policies to a large viewing audience. 'Code Pink' Co-Founder Medea Benjamin joins the show to provide analysis on how foreign policy issues were discussed during these debates, former Vice President Joe Biden's debate performance and potential capacity to serve as President of the United States, and the impact of Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard clashing on stage.

Just a few weeks ago, Boris Johnson took over as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom where he will seek to implement a new agenda and navigate the political challenges related to Brexit. Journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to the program to discuss his expectations for how Johnson will attempt to direct policy and why Theresa May struggled to have success as Prime Minister. Additionally, they talk about the how political blackmail functions, operations conducted by former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, and the role drugs and alcohol can play in causing individuals to become compromised.

'By Any Means Necessary' Producer Bob Schlehuber was in Detroit for the recent Democratic debates, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's show to give his major takeaways about how the different candidates performed and the main storylines that the mainstream media has decided to cover. They also analyze how the city of Detroit was discussed at the debates and how the different candidates will perform with voters in Iowa, the nation's first Primary state.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by William Craddick, Founder of DisobedientMedia.com, for a conversation about the makeup of alternative media and social media ecosystems on the political right and their impact on the public. They also delve into the nature of disinformation campaigns and some connections between the intelligence community, business interests, and the media.