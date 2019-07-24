Special Coverage: Robert Mueller Testifies in Front of Congress

On this special edition of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon preview Robert Mueller's day of Congressional testimony which is followed up by analysis of Mueller's answers to questions from the House Judiciary Committee. Did Mueller do himself any good in this appearance, and what does this teach us about the RussiaGate saga?

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | The Political Implications of RussiaGate

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Expectations for Mueller's Testimony & How US Foreign Policy is Viewed in Washington DC

Eugene Puryear - Co-Host of 'By Any Means Necessary' | Mueller Testimony Analysis & Main Takeaways

Sean Blackmon - Co-Host of 'By Any Means Necessary' | Mueller Testimony Analysis & Main Takeaways

Prior to Mueller's testimony, the hosts are joined by Political Cartoonist Ted Rall to talk about their expectations for today's hearings and what questions would actually be of benefit to the American people should they be asked by members of Congress. They also discuss what Democrats are thinking at this stage of the RussiaGate story, the impact of RussiaGate on Democratic voters, and how short term thinking has driven many political decisions connected to this affair.

For the second segment, Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity,' joins 'Fault Lines' for the first time to give his predictions for what to expect today from Mueller and if there is serious chance that these hearings backfire on Democrats. They also talk about comparisons between how Ron Paul and Tulsi Gabbard have been treated as Presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton's management of US foreign policy and the State Department while serving as Secretary of State, and how the military-industrial-complex impacts the economy of the Washington DC area.

Just prior to Mueller's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon of 'By Any Means Necessary' join Garland and Lee in-studio to talk about how the Mueller Investigation has impacted public opinion and how the mainstream media has used narratives connected to RussiaGate to increase ratings and online clicks. Why was the RussiaGate story great for the modern 24-hour cable news cycle, and what does media coverage of these events tell us about the state of the news media?

Following Mueller's appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Garland, Lee, Eugene, and Sean all gather together again to provide rapid analysis to Mueller's testimony and to respond to some of the noteworthy audio sound clips from this hearing. Did Democrats gain any ground with efforts to push for the impeachment of President Trump, under what context were both Konstantin Kilimnik and Joseph Mifsud brought up, and how did both Republicans and Democrats view Mueller's appearance in front of Congress from a political standpoint?

