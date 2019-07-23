Technology Makes us More Connected, But Does This Make us Happy?

Register
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about how modern technologies such as smartphones and social media have created a new world of information which can connect people of various backgrounds. While this has many benefits, are these new opportunities leading to greater joy and fulfillment for most people?

    Guests:

    Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | RussiaGate, the Mueller Investigation & Robert Mueller's Upcoming Congressional Testimony

    Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at Code Pink | Rep. Ilhan Omar's Impact on Congress and the BDS Movement

    Rob Kall - Journalist & Founder of OpEdNews.com | The Nature of Connectivity & How Technology is Impacting the Consumption of News

    Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Passing Legislation & How Congress Focuses its Energy

    Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Political Chaos in Puerto Rico & Corruption Following Hurricane Maria

    For the duration of today's program, the hosts are joined in-studio by Progressive Political Commentator Jamarl Thomas where together they will discuss the Mueller Investigation and Robert Mueller's upcoming appearance in front of Congress. They delve into how the RussiaGate story has evolved over the past few years and the way that the mainstream media has reported on events connected to the Mueller probe.

    Rep. Ilhan Omar has certainly ruffled feathers in the Washington DC political establishment since entering Congress, and some of her views and remarks related to Israel have contributed to this situation. Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss BDS legislation recently introduced by Rep. Omar in Congress, 1st Amendment concerns related to BDS boycotts, and the danger of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

    People have more opportunities to connect across borders and quickly transfer information than anytime in history, but this does not always lead to meaningful connections and individuals finding fulfillment in their lives. Rob Kall, Founder of OpEdNews.com, recently wrote a book entitled 'The Bottom-up Revolution: Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity,' which he will discuss with the hosts on today's show. Together they talk about how new technology has given power to ordinary citizens, the impact social media has had on how people consume news, and the importance of positive experiences and learning to deal with adversity for longterm happiness.

    Later in the program, Former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal joins Garland and Lee to give his take on the effectiveness of the current Congress and how they tend to focus their time and energy. How much time to members of Congress spend raising money compared to forming legislation, what does it actually take to get major legislation passed, and why are most members of Congress weary to challenge their Party's leadership in any substantial manner?

    Last week, 'By Any Means Necessary' Producer Bob Schlehuber was in Puerto Rico to cover major protests and Governor Ricardo Rosselló's efforts to hold onto his office. Today, Schlehuber is in-studio to provide analysis on the political situation in Puerto Rico, corruption that occurred following Hurricane Maria, and the current levels of support being maintained by Governor Rosselló.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Puerto Rico, Congress, Social Media, Iran, Israel, Ilhan Omar, Robert Mueller, Russiagate
