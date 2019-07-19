Will Scandals Force Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló Out of Office?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how explosive leaked messages and political corruption have led to major protests in Puerto Rico putting pressure on Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign. Are these protests expected to intensify, and what are the chances Rosselló leaves office in the near future?

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | The Race for Prime Minister in the United Kingdom & The History of Robert and Ghislaine Maxwell

Andrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies | How Severe is the Crisis at the US Southern Border & How Has Congress Made This Situation Worse

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Growing Protests in Puerto Rico and Governor Ricardo Rosselló's Scandals

During the first hour of today's programme, Alexander Mercouris, Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com, joins the hosts to breakdown the race for Prime Minister in the United Kingdom and the chances that former London Mayor Boris Johnson emerges victorious. They also talk about allegations of anti-semitism in UK politics, the influence of Nigel Farage and the 'Brexit Party,' and some of the history related to Jeffrey Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell and her father Robert Maxwell.

Recently, more and more US politicians have publicly stated that they believe there is a serious crisis related to illegal immigration on the US southern border. Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, returns to 'Fault Lines' to give his taken the severity of the border crisis, the prevalence of cartel violence and drug trafficking along the border, the history of migration by agricultural workers, and how Congress has allowed problems with immigration to worsen.

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló is under pressure to resign following revelations of corruption connected to his administration in addition to disparaging and offensive messages from Rosselló which have been made public. Bob Schlehuber, Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary,' joins Garland and Lee from San Juan, Puerto Rico to discuss the scandals surrounding Rosselló, ongoing protests and efforts to remove him from office, how this situation is impacting the political landscape in Puerto Rico, and the likelihood that protests continue to grow and Rosselló will fail to complete his term.

