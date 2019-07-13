Is Government Corruption Unavoidable or Can the System be Cleansed?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how political corruption, economic inequality, and crony capitalism are all damaging the American people. With the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein serving as another sign of a troubled system, what hope is there that things will get better before they get worse?

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre - Co-Founder and Former Editor of GhionJournal.com & Current Chair of Ethiopians for Constitutional Monarchy | The US Economic System and Its Current Problems

Jim Hoft - Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | The White House 'Social Media Summit' and the Issue of Internet Censorship

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Jeffrey Epstein's Arrest, Political Corruption & The Global Economy

During the first hour of the show, the hosts are joined in-studio by Writer and Political Analyst Teodrose Fikre for a discussion about the current US economic system and the relevance of the terms socialism and capitalism. They also talk about the relationship between government and big business, the different incentives related to work, and how government corruption worsens economic opportunities for the general public.

Yesterday, the White House held a 'Social Media Summit' in an effort to increase awareness and better understand the nature of censorship on major social media platforms. Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, attended this event, and he joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to talk about the different groups and individuals in attendance, the main topics that were discussed, the current dynamic surrounding White House press briefings, and how issues related to social media and journalism can be improved moving forward.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee talk with Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo about the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein and if there is any hope for cleaning up the US political system in the near future. They also discuss recent economic struggles facing Deutsche Bank and the overall stability/trajectory of the global economy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com