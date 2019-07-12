Register
    Is Trump Destined to Serve the Washington DC Foreign Policy Establishment?

    Fault Lines
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how the Trump administration has continued many foreign policy efforts popular with the DC political class that run counter to his campaign rhetoric. Can Trump change course and embrace a new global strategy, or will the current government consensus continue to win out?

    Guests:

    Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com |  US Foreign Policy, Global Politics & The Arrest of Jeffrey Epstein

    Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Code Pink | Venezuela and The History of US Interventions in Central/South America

    Maram Susli - Geopolitical Analyst | How the Media has Reported on Syria & Jeffrey Epstein’s Connections

    Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | The Direction of Trump’s Foreign Policy and Comparisons to Past Administrations

    For the duration of today’s show, the hosts are joined in-studio by Patrick Henningsen, Journalist & Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com, to discuss and analyze a variety of news stories and current events. Among these topics will include the direction of US foreign policy under the Trump administration, the political situation in the United Kingdom, and details related to the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein. 

    Venezuela is the latest country in Central/South America in which the United States has been involved in efforts to replace a government currently in power. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink, returns to the program to discuss recent events in Venezuela, US government support for Juan Guaidó, similarities between this situation and past interventions in the region, and the major influences both inside and outside of the government on the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

    The reporting by the mainstream media in recent years about events in Syria has done a great deal to influence public perception about what has been taking place in the war-torn country. Geopolitical Analyst Maram Susli joins the show to provide analysis about the media’s reporting on Syria, the different ethnic groups in the country, and the likelihood that a Kurdish nation becomes a reality. Additionally, Susli gives her take on the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein and his connections to prominent individuals including some with ties to intelligence agencies.

    President Trump campaigned on taking a different approach to foreign policy than his predecessors in the Oval Office, however many of his actual global decisions have continued on a similar trajectory. Jim Jatras, a Government and Media Relations Specialist, joins today’s episode of ‘Fault Lines’ to discuss the direction of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, the similarities and differences from past administrations, the nature of foreign policy bipartisanship among the Washington DC political class, and the likelihood that a large scale international conflict could be on the horizon. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Jeffrey Epstein, Foreign policy, Mainstream Media, Washington DC, Syria, Donald Trump, Venezuela
