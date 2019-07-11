Is the 'Big One' Coming? - Recent California Earthquakes Spark New Fears

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the recent earthquakes in California, including one that registered at 7.1 on the Richter Scale, which are causing concern that a major seismic event could devastate the region in the near future. Is this fear overblown, or do California residents have reason to worry?

Guests:

Danny Max - Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara | History of California Earthquakes & The Issue of Homelessness in California

Dr. Michael Nevradakis - Host of Dialogos Radio | Analysis of the Recent Elections in Greece

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Political Zionism in the Jewish Community

John Kiriakou [In-Studio] - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | Greek Election Takeaways & Details Surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's Arrest

Last week, a series of earthquakes struck Southern California leading to new concerns that the "Big One" could hit the region and cause massive destruction. Danny Max, a Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara, California, returns to the show to discuss the location and impact of these recent earthquakes, the history of earthquakes in the state of California, and what people are told to do in the event of an earthquake. Additionally, they talk about the issue of homelessness in California and how this problem has worsened in recent years.

Recent legislative elections in Greece have brought about a change to the party in control for the Mediterranean nation that has been suffering through major economic problems over the past few years. Dr. Michael Nevradakis, Host of Dialogos Radio, joins today's program to give his take on the results from this election, relations between Greece and the European Union, and how politics in Greece compares to those in the United States and United Kingdom.

While Judaism and support for the nation of Israel are often considered interchangeable, there are members of the Jewish community who are very critical of Israel and the policies of their government. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, a Speaker & Author, joins Garland and Lee to discuss the topic of political Zionism, details about gaining citizenship in Israel, and the role Alan Dershowitz plays in the pro-Zionist community in the United States.

For the final two segments, the hosts are joined in-studio by Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' John Kiriakou for a discussion about the Greek election results, the different parties involved in this election, and the economic struggles Greece has faced over the past decade. They also talk about the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein and some of the interesting details related to this case.

