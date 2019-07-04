President Trump Brings a Military Parade to Washington DC for Independence Day

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss why President Trump has decided to have a major military parade featuring American tanks in DC on the 4th of July and how this event will be viewed by the American public. Is this parade an over-the-top spectacle or a savvy political move that many people will enjoy?

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | The Current Media Ecosystem & Producing Alternative Media Content

Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Julian Assange's Legal Difficulties & President Trump's Diplomatic Style

Jim Hoft - Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | What are True Populist Policies?

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Trump's 4th of July Parade & Democratic Presidential Debate Analysis

For the duration of today's show, Progressive Political Commentator Jamarl Thomas joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss a variety of issues such as the major differences between mainstream and alternative media outlets and what goes into producing a politically oriented show on YouTube. They also talk about real world issues the public finds important that often go unaddressed by the media and the overall effectiveness of mainstream media propaganda.

During the first hour of the program, Journalist Patrick Henningsen joins the hosts to talk about the history of Julian Assange's legal struggles and the current charges that Assange is facing. Additionally, Henningsen gives his take on the significance of the economic warfare being waged against Venezuela and Iran, the importance of President Trump's trip to North Korea, and the issue of global nuclear proliferation.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle try to appeal to populist views from their respective bases especially when trying to win elections. Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, returns to 'Fault Lines' for a discussion about what constitutes a populist policy position, the issues of healthcare and immigration, and Trump's 4th of July military parade.

For the final segment, Retired U.S. Army Officer Danny Sjursen joins the show to give his perspective on why President Trump has decided to celebrate Independence Day with a parade showcasing the power and history of the US military. Sjursen also provides analysis on last week's Democratic Presidential debates by discussing how the various candidates performed, the lack of questions about foreign policy, and the prevalence of mainstream neo-liberal foreign policy responses from the candidates.

