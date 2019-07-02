President Trump Makes History by Setting Foot in North Korea

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the historic visit by President Trump to North Korea as he continues in his efforts to improve US relations with Kim Jong-un. What is the significance of this event, and how could this impact the situation on the Korean Peninsula moving forward?

Guests:

Ian Miles Cheong - Managing Editor at HumanEvents.com | Journalist Attacked at ANTIFA Event & ANTIFA'S History

Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from South Korea: President Trump's Historic Visit to North Korea

Gareth Porter - Investigative Historian & Journalist | US-Iran Tension & Who Has Influence Over Trump's Foreign Policy Decisions

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Recap of Democratic Presidential Debate Round 1

While covering an ANTIFA event over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, Journalist Andy Ngo was physically assaulted and subsequently hospitalized after being targeted for attack by masked individuals. Ian Miles Cheong, Managing Editor at HumanEvents.com, returns to the program to talk about the details surrounding the attack on Ngo, the history of violence connected to ANTIFA, and how this type of incident threatens the future of independent journalism.

President Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US President to enter North Korea when he crossed the Demilitarized Zone to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Walter Smolarek, Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, joins the show from South Korea to discuss some of the reactions to Trump's visit into North Korea, views in South Korea about the issue of Korean reunification, John Bolton's influence on Trump's foreign policy, and how the military and intelligence agencies can alter the President's international plans.

After a US drone was shot down last month by Iran, it appeared that the potential for a major military conflict between the US and Iran was reaching dangerous levels. Investigative Historian & Journalist Gareth Porter returns to 'Fault Lines' to provide analysis on the current tension between the US and Iran, why President Trump decided against taking military action, and which individuals have the most sway over Trump's foreign policy decision making.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Bob Schlehuber, Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary,' to recap last week's Democratic Presidential debates and which candidates are emerging as legitimate contenders to win the nomination. Additionally, they discuss some of the scenes surrounding the debates, the various interest groups and media organizations in attendance, and if Joe Biden should still be considered the frontrunner in this Democratic field.

