Register
18:08 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Who Will Shine for Democrats on the Presidential Debate Stage in Miami?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss their expectations for the first Democratic Presidential debates of the 2020 cycle which will take place tonight and tomorrow in Miami, Florida. Will there be major infighting between the candidates, and how should this event be approached from a strategic perspective?

    Guests:

    Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Joe Biden's Latest Controversy and Tulsi Gabbard's Response to his Remarks

    Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | LIVE from Miami: Previewing Tonight's First Democratic Presidential Debate

    Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Is Boris Johnson in Prime Position to Become the Next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

    Igor Lopatonok - Film Producer, Director & Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire’  | Igor's Upcoming film 'Revealing Ukraine' & Analysis of Events in Eastern Europe

    Last week, former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden stirred up controversy by touting positive relationships he had with segregationist Senators he worked alongside in the 1970s. Garland was upset both with these remarks from Biden and how Rep. Tulsi Gabbard responded to this situation. Political Activist Niko House returns to the show to give his take on what Biden said, if Rep. Gabbard's response to Biden's remarks was appropriate, and how the public should view politicians who pander to various communities in order to receive votes. 

    Tonight, the Democratic Party will hold its first Presidential debate in Miami, Florida as ten of their candidates will square off against each other in the televised event. 'By Any Means Necessary' Producer Bob Schlehuber is in Miami to report on the next two days of debates, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's program to preview what to expect from the candidates taking the stage tonight, the major issues that are likely to be addressed, the importance of appearance versus policy substance for the candidates, and the likelihood that Democrats are able to defeat President Trump in the state of Florida in the 2020 General Election. 

    It appears likely that Boris Johnson, former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary, will succeed Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party in the United Kingdom and become the new Prime Minister. Geopolitical Analyst Ian Shilling joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to discuss the chances that Johnson will move into this position, recent reports about Johnson's personal life in the British press, expectations for Brexit with the public in the UK, and how the country tends to view issues of foreign intervention.

    For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by filmmaker Igor Lopatonok to talk about his upcoming film 'Revealing Ukraine' and some of the major interviews and details related to this new project. They also discuss the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, NATO involvement in Eastern Europe, and how the mainstream media uses propaganda in its reporting of events in this part of the world. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Ukraine, Russia, Brexit, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Election 2020, Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse