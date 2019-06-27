Who Will Shine for Democrats on the Presidential Debate Stage in Miami?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss their expectations for the first Democratic Presidential debates of the 2020 cycle which will take place tonight and tomorrow in Miami, Florida. Will there be major infighting between the candidates, and how should this event be approached from a strategic perspective?

Guests:

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Joe Biden's Latest Controversy and Tulsi Gabbard's Response to his Remarks

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | LIVE from Miami: Previewing Tonight's First Democratic Presidential Debate

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Is Boris Johnson in Prime Position to Become the Next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Igor Lopatonok - Film Producer, Director & Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire’ | Igor's Upcoming film 'Revealing Ukraine' & Analysis of Events in Eastern Europe

Last week, former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden stirred up controversy by touting positive relationships he had with segregationist Senators he worked alongside in the 1970s. Garland was upset both with these remarks from Biden and how Rep. Tulsi Gabbard responded to this situation. Political Activist Niko House returns to the show to give his take on what Biden said, if Rep. Gabbard's response to Biden's remarks was appropriate, and how the public should view politicians who pander to various communities in order to receive votes.

Tonight, the Democratic Party will hold its first Presidential debate in Miami, Florida as ten of their candidates will square off against each other in the televised event. 'By Any Means Necessary' Producer Bob Schlehuber is in Miami to report on the next two days of debates, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's program to preview what to expect from the candidates taking the stage tonight, the major issues that are likely to be addressed, the importance of appearance versus policy substance for the candidates, and the likelihood that Democrats are able to defeat President Trump in the state of Florida in the 2020 General Election.

It appears likely that Boris Johnson, former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary, will succeed Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party in the United Kingdom and become the new Prime Minister. Geopolitical Analyst Ian Shilling joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to discuss the chances that Johnson will move into this position, recent reports about Johnson's personal life in the British press, expectations for Brexit with the public in the UK, and how the country tends to view issues of foreign intervention.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by filmmaker Igor Lopatonok to talk about his upcoming film 'Revealing Ukraine' and some of the major interviews and details related to this new project. They also discuss the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, NATO involvement in Eastern Europe, and how the mainstream media uses propaganda in its reporting of events in this part of the world.

