Seeing Through Propaganda When Only Mainstream Media Gets a Platform

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how increasing online censorship is limiting the scope of views that are available to the public to help them understand what is happening in the news. What should people do to avoid being manipulated by the media, and how is social media influencing what people see?

Guests:

Dr. Piers Robinson — Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Understanding Propaganda and the Manipulation of Opinions

Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Analyzing Yesterday's Oil Tanker Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | YouTube Censorship and the Controlling of Speech

The inability of modern-day mainstream media outlets to accurately report on major global events and critically analyze official government narratives has made understanding the news more difficult for members of the public. Dr. Piers Robinson, Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, joins today's show to talk about the information that has been revealed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about events in Syria, the systemic problem with propaganda and the manipulation of opinions, the importance of questioning mainstream media reporting, and why the public needs to become more engaged with questioning major domestic and world events.

Yesterday, a pair of oil tankers sailing near the Strait of Hormuz were attacked in what appears to be a series of bombings, but fortunately zero casualties have been reported. International Relations Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to 'Fault Lines' to provide analysis on this incident, how both US and Russian media have reported on this story, and the history of provocative actions being done in a deceptive manner to try to bring about a major military conflict.

For the final two segments of the show, Garland and Lee are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo for a discussion about recent censorship and demonetization actions taken by YouTube and how Silicon Valley tech firms such as Google are attempting to set the standard for what is considered appropriate speech. How are ambiguous terms of service being used to deplatform certain individuals, how can major events be used to enact more censorship, and how is this trend pushing content creators into using new outlets?