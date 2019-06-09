The Incestuous Relationship Between Corporate Tech Giants and the Government

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how major Silicon Valley tech firms such as Google and Facebook are tightly connected to powerful government entities which can impact some of the decisions that they make. How is money driving this relationship and also leading to increased censorship online?

Guests:

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Trump's New Cuba Policies & The Latest on Venezuela

Andrew Arthur — Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies | What is Driving Illegal Immigration to the United States?

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Julian Assange and the Responsibility of Journalists

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Social Media Censorship, the Alternative Media Ecosystem & Weekly Foreign Policy Round-Up



The Trump administration recently announced new travel restrictions to Cuba which is a further departure from the Obama administration's approach towards US-Cuba relations. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink, returns to 'Fault Lines' to talk about the significance of Trump's newest Cuba policy, John Bolton's involvement in this decision, the importance of Cuban-American voters in Florida in forming this policy, and the next steps for the Trump administration in Venezuela.

Despite President Trump's hardline rhetoric regarding immigration as a Presidential Candidate, rates of illegal immigration have remained high over two years into his term in office. Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, joins today's show to provide a breakdown of the countries from which illegal immigrants are currently coming, the causes for people coming to the US illegally, the various economic interests involved with illegal immigration, and how Congress has approached the issue of immigration reform in the past.

The criminal charges against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange have been viewed as an assault on journalism by many interested observers and members of the public. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall joins the program to discuss the criminal charges against Assange, the lack of support Assange has received from much of the mainstream media, and the obligation of journalists to tell the truth about government misconduct.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, to talk about growing censorship and demonetization on social media platforms, the relationship between Big Tech corporations and the Federal Government, and the importance of online ad revenue in the alternative media ecosystem. They also discuss recent events in the Middle East, the foreign policy actions of both the United States and Israel, and the lack of media coverage on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com