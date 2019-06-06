Register
    Fault Lines

    Controlling the Narrative: How Online Censorship Hurts Real Journalism

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon talks about the move by YouTube to further police content on its platform which is the latest blow to the future of independent journalism and alternative media reporting. Who is pushing for more censorship online, and why is this an issue where public awareness needs to drastically increase?

    Guests:

    Joe Lauria — Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | Julian Assange Update & The Assault on Journalism

    Annette Bosworth, MD (Dr. Boz) — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Staying Safe in the Summer Sun and Extreme Heat

    Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The Suppression of Unpopular Speech Online

    Ford Fischer — Independent Journalist | YouTube Demonetization & The Importance of Independent Journalism


    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange is currently receiving medical treatment at a prison hospital, but the condition of his health remains largely unknown and a major concern to his supporters. Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief of ConsortiumNews.com, joins today's show to discuss both Assange's health and legal situations, the ongoing dangers to journalism and press freedom, and how people are being pushed towards corporate mainstream media sources because of increasing internet censorship.

    With summer arriving, it is important to take proper precautions to stay healthy and safe when the heat and sun can become overwhelming. Dr. Boz returns to 'Fault Lines' to breakdown how much time we should spend in the sun, when to apply sunscreen, how to stay properly hydrated, and the proper way to deal with heat exhaustion.

    The narrative about people getting "radicalized" online is popular in much of the media, but this is an ambiguous term that seems to result in alternative media sources being censored at a growing rate. Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House joins Garland to give his take on the concept of online radicalization and how this idea may be used to suppress certain types of free speech that are unpopular with traditional establishment views.

    As YouTube seeks to crackdown on content they deem as inappropriate, independent journalists and commentators are being caught up in this trend of censorship. Ford Fischer, an independent journalist who covers news events in-person, was recently demonetized on YouTube despite regularly providing high-quality video content to the public from important news events. Fischer joins the show to discuss this move by YouTube, the danger of censoring content online, and the importance of independent journalism in our current media landscape.

    summer, mainstream media, journalism, censorship, Wikileaks, YouTube, Julian Assange
