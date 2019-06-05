Trade Wars! - Does President Trump (aka Mr. Tariff) Know What He is Doing?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon discusses President Trump's latest trade policies and the additional tariffs he has threatened to impose on both China and Mexico. What impact is the ongoing trade war having on the US economy, and does Trump have a clear endgame in mind while going down this road?

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | US-UK Relations & The Search for a New Prime Minister in the United Kingdom

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | How to Solve the Problem of Homelessness

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | How the Trade War Might Progress & Trump's Tariff Plans



Yesterday, President Trump met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in London as her time in office is set to come to a close in the coming days. Alexander Mercouris, Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com, returns to the show to discuss the meeting between Trump and May, the process for naming a new Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, the narrowing scope of speech being permitted on social media and alternative media channels, and the influence that UK institutions have on global politics.

Later in the show, former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal joins Garland to talk about the issue of homelessness in the United States and the importance of addressing this problem in a serious manner. Segal has a history running homeless shelters, and he will breakdown the health issues related to homelessness, what leads to people living on the streets, how prison and a lack of job training contribute to this issue, and the cost of homelessness on the general public.

For the final two segments, Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo returns to 'Fault Lines' for a wide ranging conversation which includes analysis of President Trump's tariff plans and how the trade war is likely to progress. Luongo also discusses debt and interest rates, the global economic system, and Trump's unorthodox and sometimes dangerous style of negotiation.

