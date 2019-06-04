Register
15:43 GMT +305 June 2019
    Fault Lines

    Trump Meets With Theresa May: Important Discussions or Just Small Talk...

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon talks about President Trump's trip to the United Kingdom and some key issues such as the Steele Dossier that Trump could bring up in conversation with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Will possible UK meddling in the US political process be discussed, or will this meeting just be mostly for show?

    Guests:

    Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | President Trump Meets with Theresa May, The US-UK Relationship & An Update on Julian Assange

    Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Mainstream Media Deception & The Evolution of President Trump's Cabinet

    Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | The Bipartisan Foreign Policy Consensus in Washington DC

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist & Political Analyst | US-China Relations & The 30th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square Protests

    John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | The Steele Dossier, Impeachment Politics & President Trump's Political Style

    President Trump is currently in the United Kingdom where he is meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May a day after spending time with Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace. Patrick Henningsen, a Journalist and the Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com, joins today's show to discuss the likely topics of conversation between Trump and May, why Trump should ask her about the Steele Dossier and other sensitive topics, and the state of the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom. Additionally, they discuss Julian Assange's current legal situation, the medical treatment he is receiving in prison, and the possibility that he will face extradition to either the United States or Sweden.

    A North Korean official who had previously been reported as "purged" by North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a concert with Kim which seems to refute this past report.
    Mark Sleboda, an International Relations & Security Analyst, returns to the program to talk about the history of media stories on high-profile killings in North Korea, campaigns of deception from mainstream media outlets, the view of the Trump administration's foreign policy inside of the Russian government, and the evolution of Trump's Cabinet since the start of his Presidency.

    Despite Republicans and Democrats appearing to be in conflict on nearly every issue, both party establishments tend to have very similar views when it comes to US foreign policy. Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman joins Garland to talk about the bipartisan consensus on foreign policy in Washington DC, the power of the mainstream media in shaping public opinion, and what the main takeaways should be from Robert Mueller's press conference.

    We have reached the 30th Anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Protests which were a major international event with a great deal of cultural significance. Journalist Caleb Maupin returns to the show to discuss the events that occurred in June of 1989, how the media has reported on this subject, the nature of US-China relations today, and the strategic manner in which the Chinese government pursues international relations.

    For the final segment, Garland is joined in-studio by former CIA Officer John Kiriakou for a conversation about the history of the Steele Dossier and the likelihood that Congressional Democrats will move forward with efforts to impeach President Trump. They also analyze the US-China trade war and how President Trump's political experience and style are impacting his effectiveness and ability to accomplish his goals.

    Theresa May, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United Kingdom
