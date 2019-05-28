Ready for More War? VP Pence Tells West Point Graduates to Expect Combat Action

Register
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss recent remarks by Vice President Mike Pence that suggest US foreign interventions and military actions are likely to increase in coming years. Why did VP Pence make these comments, and where is the Trump administration looking to assert its military power?

    Guests:

    Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Leak & Media Reporting on Syria

    Danny Sjursen — Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | VP Mike Pence Tells West Point Cadets to be Prepared for War

    Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The Nature of Smear Attacks in the World of Politics

    Gordon Dimmack — Independent Media Reporter | Julian Assange, Journalism, Theresa May's Resignation & EU Election Analysis

    A document was recently leaked from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which contradicted the official mainstream media narrative about the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria in April of 2018. Journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to the show to discuss the importance of this leak from the OPCW, how this story has been covered over the past year, and why many mainstream and alternative media outlets have ignored these new revelations.

    Over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the graduating class of Cadets at West Point, and during his speech he told them that they should anticipate seeing combat action during their time in the military. Retired U.S. Army Officer Danny Sjursen was also formerly a History Instructor at West Point, and he joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to analyze these remarks by VP Pence, the relationship between the Military Industrial Complex and members of Congress, and the influence Saudi Arabia and Israel have on the trajectory of US foreign policy and potential military conflicts.

    Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House recently came under attack by the 'Huffington Post' for some of his past political commentary as he has become an important fundraiser for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's Presidential Campaign. Niko joins Garland and Lee on today's program to talk about the nature of this online attack, why covering controversial stories is important, and how smear campaigns are to be expected in the world of politics.

    For the final two segments, the hosts are joined by Gordon Dimmack, an Independent Media Reporter, to talk about the importance of Julian Assange to the world of journalism and why Dimmack views many mainstream media personalities as actors performing for the public. Additionally, they discuss the results from the European Union Parliamentary Elections in the United Kingdom and what Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation means for politics in the UK moving forward.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

