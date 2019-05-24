EU Election Day in the UK: Is PM Theresa May's Resignation Imminent?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and guest co-host Jamarl Thomas discuss today's European Union Parliamentary elections taking place in the United Kingdom. Will Nigel Farage and the 'Brexit Party' storm to a decisive victory, and will this vote finally lead to the end of the road for Theresa May as Prime Minister of the UK?

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Progressive Political Commentator | Fallout from the Mueller Investigation & Foreign Policy Analysis

Lee Stranahan — Co-Host of 'Fault Lines' | The European Union Elections & Theresa May's Possible Resignation

Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | New President Zelensky and Political Maneuvering in Ukraine

Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | European Union Election Predictions & What Happened with George Papadopoulos

Annette Bosworth, MD — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Meditation: Health Benefits and Why You Should Start

With Lee Stranahan in London, Progressive Political Commentator Jamarl Thomas joins Garland in-studio as the show's guest host for the duration of today's program. Together they discuss issues related to Latin America, China, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine before closing out the show analyzing the fallout from Robert Mueller's investigation.

'Fault Lines' host Lee Stranahan joins the show live from London to report on today's European Union Parliamentary elections. Will UK Prime Minister Theresa May resign in the aftermath of this vote, what is May choosing to do with the small amount of political capital she has remaining, and what have been the major policy issues focused on prior to these elections?

As Ukraine's new President Volodymr Zelensky has recently moved into his position, corruption investigations have been opened against his predecessor Petro Poroshenko. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the program to discuss details about these investigations, the various factions currently fighting for power in the Ukrainian political system, and Russia's expectations for their relationship with the new government in Ukraine.

Today's European Union Parliamentary elections could mark a turning point for the United Kingdom and its relationship with the other countries in the EU. Alexander Mercouris, Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com, joins the show to provide analysis on today's vote, the difference in the interests of the elite political class versus those of ordinary working people, and how George Papadopoulos was manipulated to serve certain narratives surrounding RussiaGate.

Is meditation something that you should consider doing to improve your overall health, and could you already be engaged in certain forms of meditation without even knowing it? Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth, aka "Dr. Boz," returns to the show to discuss the impact meditation can have on a person's thought processes, why it can improve brain function, help with anxiety, and what different meditative activities different people might enjoy.

