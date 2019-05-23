Censorship and Hegemony of Mainstream Media Echo Chambers

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined on the phone by his co-host Lee Stranahan who is currently in London to cover the upcoming European Union Parliamentary elections. What is expected to happen in this vote, and what is the significance of these elections for the people of the United Kingdom?

Ian Shilling — Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Theresa May, Nigel Farage & The European Union Elections

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Why is Tulsi Gabbard Continuously Under Attack?

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Media Censorship and the Entrenched Political Establishment

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | The Present and Future of Cybersecurity

New European Union Parliamentary elections will occur tomorrow as the people of the United Kingdom will yet again have an opportunity to express their frustration with the UK-EU relationship at the ballot box. Ian Shilling, Geopolitical Analyst & Blogger, returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss tomorrow's vote, efforts to stop the UK from leaving the European Union, Theresa May's future in UK politics, and how Nigel Farage and the newly formed 'Brexit Party' have tapped into the pulse of many UK citizens unhappy with their representatives in government.

Congresswoman and Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard seems to be under a constant barrage of attacks from the political establishment and members of the mainstream media. Niko House, Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist, joins the show to talk about the trend of Gabbard being targeted, why she is viewed as a major threat by many in Washington DC, and how this might impact her campaign and popularity with potential voters.

As concerns over increasing political censorship grow with much of the public, many in the mainstream media are cheering on more silencing of certain speech. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall joins the program to discuss why elements of the mainstream media want to limit the political discourse and how this falls in line with establishment entities doing whatever they can to cling to power.

For the final two segments, Garland is joined in-studio by Talib Karim, an Attorney and the Executive Director of STEM4US, for a conversation about issues related to cybersecurity and the approach Congress is taking to deal with these challenges. How will the cybersecurity industry continue to grow in coming years, what will future jobs in this area look like, and why is diversity of thought critical to implementing successful longterm cybersecurity solutions?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com