The Complexity of Foreign Policy Decision Making and Operations

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the varying interests involved in geopolitical decision making and the importance of dealing with these matters in a prudent way. They also talk about waging war by sanctions and propaganda before former CIA Officer John Kiriakou comes in-studio to close out the show.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | President Trump's War of Words with Iran

Alex Krainer — Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Magnitsky Act Sanctions & Hostilities Between the US and Russia

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" | The Reality of CIA Operations & Chelsea Manning's Time in Prison

The rhetoric between the Trump administration and Iran has been escalating in recent weeks as both sides look to make their military prowess known to the other. Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman joins Garland and Lee on today's program to talk about what a major military conflict with Iran might entail, the different advisors influencing President Trump's foreign policy decisions, and the significance of the takeover of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC.

The Magnitsky Act has imposed sanctions on several prominent individuals in Russia which has furthered tensions between the government's of the United States and Russia. Alex Krainer, Author of the book "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax," joins the show to talk about the nature of Magnitsky Act charges and sanctions, the dangerous escalation of hostilities between the US and Russia, details about the infamous Trump Tower meeting, and his efforts to reveal the truth about Bill Browder.

For the final two segments, Garland has to take off early, so Lee is joined in-studio by former CIA Officer John Kiriakou to discuss John's history working at the CIA including some of his operations while in Pakistan. Additionally, they will talk about Chelsea Manning's legal situation and the challenges she has faced while serving time in prison.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com