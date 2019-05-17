Chelsea Manning Sent Back to Jail for Refusing to Testify Before Grand Jury

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss whistleblower Chelsea Manning being sent to jail for a second time over her refusal to testify in front of a Federal Grand Jury. Why has Manning refused to testify despite knowing she would face jail time, and what does this situation say about the US Justice system?

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Venezuelan Embassy Arrests, Chelsea Manning's Treatment & Tension in the Middle East







Andrew Arthur — Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies | President Trump Announces a New Immigration Plan







Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Chelsea Manning's Legal Situation & 2020 Election Analysis







Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | The Global Economy & Populist Trends Worldwide







The final occupants at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC were arrested yesterday after police entered and subsequently removed these individuals from the building. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink, joins the hosts on today's show to discuss the significance of this event, the treatment of Chelsea Manning by the US Justice system, and increasing tension in the Middle East.





Yesterday, President Trump proposed new changes to the US Immigration system that would focus on "Merit-Based" immigration with the hope of bringing a more talented and diverse workforce into the country legally. Andrew Arthur from the 'Center for Immigration Studies' returns to the show for a conversation about the details of what President Trump has proposed, how this issue will play out in Congress, and the reality of the political situation surrounding immigration.







Chelsea Manning has been sent back to jail for again refusing to testify in front of a Federal Grand Jury which is investigating the organization WikiLeaks. Niko House, a Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist, joins the program to give his thoughts on Chelsea Manning's legal troubles and to provide analysis on the current field of 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates.







For the final two segments, the hosts are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo to discuss the global economy and how President Trump's advisors are impacting his economic policies. Additionally, they talk about why the current political establishment feels threatened and how populist trends are pushing voters towards candidates such as Nigel Farage in the United Kingdom and Tulsi Gabbard in the US.

