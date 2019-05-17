Register
13:55 GMT +317 May 2019
    Fault Lines

    Alabama Passes Controversial Abortion Law Sparking More Highly Charged Debate

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the abortion bill signed into law in the state of Alabama which has been met with passionate and emotional responses from across the political spectrum. Will this law eventually come in front of the Supreme Court, and what makes abortion such a divisive political issue?

    Guests:

    Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Medical Concerns Related to Abortion

    Danny Sjursen — Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | What would be the Ramifications of a Potential War with Iran?

    Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Bill Browder and The Magnitsky Saga

    Eva Bartlett — Independent Writer & Journalist | The Situation on the Ground in Venezuela & Reporting of the Mainstream Media

    Natalie McGill - Comedian and Correspondent on Redacted Tonight | Prescription Drug Prices

    Yesterday, the Governor of Alabama signed into law a bill that is extremely restrictive with regards to abortion which has sparked a new wave of debate on this highly charged issue. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth, MD returns to the program to discuss the enormous weight of the decision for those considering abortion, the potential lasting psychological impacts for women who choose to have an abortion, and the unproductive nature of many political conversations surrounding this issue.

    As tension with Iran increases, the possibility of a military conflict breaking out between the US and Iran appears to be growing. Retired U.S. Army Officer Danny Sjursen joins Garland and Lee on today's show to give his take on how a military conflict between the US and Iran could play out, the danger of borrowing money to finance foreign wars, and what the risk/reward would be for the US from a major clash with Iran.

    Writer and Film Director Andrei Nekrasov has been one of the key figures in exposing the false narratives constructed by hedge fund manager Bill Browder regarding Browder's past and history within Russia. Nekrasov returns to 'Fault Lines' to talk about his film, efforts to further transparency, and how Browder has responded to his work.

    The reporting of events in Venezuela coming from much of the corporate mainstream media has in large part failed to match up with coverage from independent journalists who have spent time in the country. Independent Writer & Journalist Eva Bartlett was in Venezuela earlier this year, and she joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss what she observed during her time in Venezuela, how she views the reporting of the mainstream media, and the impact sanctions have had on the people of Venezuela.

    For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Natalie McGill, a Correspondent on the TV show Redacted Tonight, to talk about why prescription drug prices in the United States seem to be unnecessarily high and what can be done to improve this situation. Additionally, Natalie discusses her career working in comedy and the nature of creating political satire while being located in Washington DC.

    Prescription Drugs, abortion, mainstream media, foreign policy, Iran, Venezuela
    Votre message a été envoyé!
