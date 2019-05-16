Modern Geopolitics and the Influence of US Foreign Policy

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss recent events involving Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, and US Foreign Policy. How are the actions of the Trump administration impacting the current geopolitical landscape, and will President Trump's advisors continue to push him closer to a major military conflict?

Guests:

Serhiy Leshchenko — Member of Parliament in Ukraine | Politics of Ukraine & The US-Ukrainian Relationship

Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Pompeo Meets with Putin & The Foreign Policy of the Trump Administration

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Analyzing Recent Geopolitical Events

During the first hour of the program, the hosts are joined by Ukrainian Member of Parliament Serhiy Leshchenko for a conversation about the politics of Ukraine and the relationship between certain prominent American figures and Ukrainian officials. How have US-Ukrainian relations evolved post-Maidan, how influential was former Vice President Joe Biden inside of Ukraine, and what were the nature of Paul Manafort's business dealings within the country?

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia to discuss the ongoing tension and geopolitical differences between the two countries. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to talk about the Pompeo/Putin meeting, increasing tension between the US and Iran, efforts to overthrow the Maduro government in Venezuela, and the neoconservative tendencies of the Trump administration.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, to discuss some important current geopolitical stories. Together they will analyze recent events involving the United States, Iran, Venezuela, and the European Union along with talking about increasing online censorship.

