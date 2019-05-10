Register
23:01 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Making a Difference Through Journalism & Activism in the Modern World

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the important role alternative media and independent journalism will play in shaping the future of politics and society. Why is media consolidation and increased top-down control dangerous, and how can modern technology be an asset to those looking to make a difference?

    Guests:

    Teodrose Fikre — Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com | Journalism, Activism & Fighting for Justice

    Vanessa Beeley — Investigative Journalist | Recent Events in Syria & Analyzing the 'White Helmets'

    Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Decentralization and the Future Role of Technology

    Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Analyzing Recent Geopolitical and Economic Events


    Many individuals engaged in independent journalism have invested a great deal of time and energy into making a positive difference in society despite the many hurdles that have been placed in their way. Teodrose Fikre, Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com, has experienced some of these challenges, and he joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss his personal story about getting involved in journalism and his efforts to create positive changes. Together, they also talk about the ruthless nature of geopolitics, history of Ethiopia/politics in Africa, and the nature of the current US political system.

    Violence in Syria has again ramped up as the fight for the city of Idlib rages on. Investigative Journalist Vanessa Beeley returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss these military operations, what may come next, the role the 'White Helmets' have played in the Syrian War, and parallels between Syria and past conflicts in Kosovo and elsewhere around the world.

    While modern technology has numerous benefits which can improve the lives of ordinary citizens, some of these technologies also provide governments with the opportunity to further oppress and control populations. Michael Krieger, Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins the program to talk about the importance of getting a hold of these technologies in order to further freedom, the difficulty of maintaining an extended Empire, negative effects of regime change, and the ongoing US-China rivalry.

    For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo for a conversation about the week's major geopolitical stories and some current economic issues. What is the status of trade disputes involving tariffs, is a potential economic crisis in the US on the horizon, and how are oil politics impacting the global economy?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    economics, tariffs, journalism, technology, geopolitics, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse