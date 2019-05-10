Making a Difference Through Journalism & Activism in the Modern World

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the important role alternative media and independent journalism will play in shaping the future of politics and society. Why is media consolidation and increased top-down control dangerous, and how can modern technology be an asset to those looking to make a difference?

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre — Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com | Journalism, Activism & Fighting for Justice

Vanessa Beeley — Investigative Journalist | Recent Events in Syria & Analyzing the 'White Helmets'

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Decentralization and the Future Role of Technology

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Analyzing Recent Geopolitical and Economic Events



Many individuals engaged in independent journalism have invested a great deal of time and energy into making a positive difference in society despite the many hurdles that have been placed in their way. Teodrose Fikre, Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com, has experienced some of these challenges, and he joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss his personal story about getting involved in journalism and his efforts to create positive changes. Together, they also talk about the ruthless nature of geopolitics, history of Ethiopia/politics in Africa, and the nature of the current US political system.

Violence in Syria has again ramped up as the fight for the city of Idlib rages on. Investigative Journalist Vanessa Beeley returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss these military operations, what may come next, the role the 'White Helmets' have played in the Syrian War, and parallels between Syria and past conflicts in Kosovo and elsewhere around the world.

While modern technology has numerous benefits which can improve the lives of ordinary citizens, some of these technologies also provide governments with the opportunity to further oppress and control populations. Michael Krieger, Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins the program to talk about the importance of getting a hold of these technologies in order to further freedom, the difficulty of maintaining an extended Empire, negative effects of regime change, and the ongoing US-China rivalry.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo for a conversation about the week's major geopolitical stories and some current economic issues. What is the status of trade disputes involving tariffs, is a potential economic crisis in the US on the horizon, and how are oil politics impacting the global economy?

