Register
11:46 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    How Globalization and Populism Are Impacting the Modern World

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon talks with a variety of guests about global issues including tension in Israel, turmoil in Venezuela, and the politics of the European Union. How are current events being impacted by globalization/populism, and why are concerns of ordinary citizens being neglected by ruling elites around the world?

    Guests:

    Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Trump/Putin Phone Call, Venezuela, and Pipeline Politics

    Ali Abunimah — Co-Founder of ElectronicIntifada.net | Escalating Tension/Violence in Israel and Gaza

    Andrew Spannaus — Political/Strategic Analyst & Writer | Globalization, Populism & The European Union

    Jacqueline Luqman & Abdus Luqman — Political Analysts | Analyzing Recent Events in Venezuela, Julian Assange, and Technological Advances

    Recently, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call which could be viewed as a standard talk between two world leaders, but has predictably been reported on in a frenzied manner by some in the US mainstream media. International Relations Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the program to give his thoughts on the relevance of this call, the current US role in Venezuela, implications of the recent Ukrainian Presidential Election, and pipeline politics involving Russia and the European Union.

    Following the deaths of four Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel as tensions in the region have yet again escalated. Ali Abunimah, Co-Founder of ElectronicIntifada.net, joins today's show to analyze these recent events, how the Israeli election results may have changed the dynamics between the Israelis & Palestinians, and how the two sides reached their recent ceasefire.

    Some political elites in the western world have been quick to dismiss recent populist voting trends as unimportant and continue to do so at their own risk. Political and Strategic Analyst Andrew Spannaus is the author of a new book entitled, 'Original Sins. Globalization, Populism, and the Six Contradictions of the European Union,' which takes a look at the recent political trajectory of voters and countries within the EU. Spannaus joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to discuss his new book, some of the fundamental issues and economic concerns of citizens within the EU, and the importance of the upcoming EU elections.

    For the final two segments, Garland is joined in-studio by political analysts Jacqueline and Abdus Luqman for a conversation about US foreign policy and issues involving the future of media and technology. What are the Trump administration's current goals in Venezuela, what does the treatment of Julian Assange mean for independent journalism, and how will artificial intelligence continue to shape the world in which we live moving forward?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Julian Assange, European Union, Gaza, Israel, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse