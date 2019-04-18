Today is the Day - Attorney General Barr Releases Redacted Mueller Report...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss their expectations for the fallout from today's release of the Mueller Report including how the mainstream media will report on this situation. Will this document finally put the RussiaGate saga to bed, or will it create more hyperventilating and frenzied reporting?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | How to Counter 'Jet Lag'

Igor Lopatonok — Film Producer, Director & Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire' | The 2014 Maidan Crisis & Geopolitics of Ukraine

Natalie McGill — Comedian and Correspondent on Redacted Tonight | WikiLeaks, Journalism & Media Manipulation of the Public

William Craddick - Founder of Disobedient Media | Who's Behind John Bolton and his Influence on Foreign Policy

Many people who have traveled across the country or internationally have experienced jet lag and some of its negative effects. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth MD returns to the show to discuss how jet lag can impact the brain's rhythm, strategies to get the brain to quickly reset, and why switching time zones is stressful on the body.

Igor Lopatonok is the Director and Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire' which detailed Ukraine's 2014 Maidan crisis and some of the history between Russia and Ukraine. On today's program, Lopatonok joins the hosts in-studio to talk about his film, the strategic importance of Ukraine, the current Ukrainian Presidential Election, and other events related to geopolitics in this region of the world.

The arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been viewed as an affront to journalism and an attack against those seeking to expose pervasive government corruption. 'Redacted Tonight' correspondent Natalie McGill joins the hosts to discuss the importance of WikiLeaks to modern journalism, how media outlets manipulate the public through their reporting, and how she combines news and comedy on her weekly show.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by William Craddick, Journalist & Founder of DisobedientMedia.com, for a conversation about US National Security Advisor John Bolton and details from his past. Who are the main supporters of Bolton and his neoconservative agenda, how has Bolton's hardline approach to foreign policy impacted the Trump administration, and how has he undermined both the current and past administrations with his actions?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com