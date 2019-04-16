Assange Arrest: How the Trump Administration & Media Have Reacted...

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined on the phone by co-host Lee Stranahan who is currently in London to report on last week's arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Together they discuss how the media has responded to Assange's arrest and compare/contrast Trump's stance on WikiLeaks before and after becoming President.

Guests:

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | How have Politicians Reacted to the Arrest of Julian Assange?

Jim Jatras — Government and Media Relations Specialist | Will President Trump Lose Support Because of Assange?

Caleb Maupin — Journalist & Political Analyst | Media Elites and their Coverage of Assange & WikiLeaks

Joe Lauria - Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | The Assange Arrest and its Troubling Implications

Most politicians in Washington DC have either reacted positiviely or refused to comment with regards to the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the program to discuss how different politicians, including some Democrats running for President in 2020, have responded to Assange's arrest, why many of these individuals have shown a stunning lack of courage on this issue, and how support for Assange could impact the 2020 Presidential Election.

There are some Trump voters who will likely continue to support the President regardless of his policies and actions, but how his administration chooses to proceed with Julian Assange could impact how a portion of his base views President Trump and his leadership. Government and Media Relations Specialist Jim Jatras joins today's show to talk about how the Trump administration's recent moves against Julian Assange have impacted his personal support for the sitting President, why many Trump voters were optimistic that he would shake up the system with anti-establishment policies, and how President Trump has been manipulated by the political establishment and foreign policy hawks within the government since taking office.

Media coverage surrounding the arrest of Julian Assange has further revealed how a significant portion of the mainstream press seems to mirror narratives and talking points coming from intelligence agencies and the political establishment. Journalist & Political Analyst Caleb Maupin joins the program to discuss this media trend, the different factions represented by the US ruling class, and some of the important facts that have been revealed to the public over the years because of WikiLeaks.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, to get his major takeaways from the arrest of Julian Assange and its implications for the future of media and journalism. They also discuss why Assange is "Enemy Number One" for much of the political establishment and how WikiLeaks/Assange fit in with the coverage of RussiaGate over the past few years.

