Register
13:37 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Assange Arrest: How the Trump Administration & Media Have Reacted...

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined on the phone by co-host Lee Stranahan who is currently in London to report on last week's arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Together they discuss how the media has responded to Assange's arrest and compare/contrast Trump's stance on WikiLeaks before and after becoming President.

    Guests:

    Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | How have Politicians Reacted to the Arrest of Julian Assange?

    Jim Jatras — Government and Media Relations Specialist | Will President Trump Lose Support Because of Assange?

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist & Political Analyst | Media Elites and their Coverage of Assange & WikiLeaks

    Joe Lauria - Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | The Assange Arrest and its Troubling Implications

    Most politicians in Washington DC have either reacted positiviely or refused to comment with regards to the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the program to discuss how different politicians, including some Democrats running for President in 2020, have responded to Assange's arrest, why many of these individuals have shown a stunning lack of courage on this issue, and how support for Assange could impact the 2020 Presidential Election.

    There are some Trump voters who will likely continue to support the President regardless of his policies and actions, but how his administration chooses to proceed with Julian Assange could impact how a portion of his base views President Trump and his leadership. Government and Media Relations Specialist Jim Jatras joins today's show to talk about how the Trump administration's recent moves against Julian Assange have impacted his personal support for the sitting President, why many Trump voters were optimistic that he would shake up the system with anti-establishment policies, and how President Trump has been manipulated by the political establishment and foreign policy hawks within the government since taking office.

    Media coverage surrounding the arrest of Julian Assange has further revealed how a significant portion of the mainstream press seems to mirror narratives and talking points coming from intelligence agencies and the political establishment. Journalist & Political Analyst Caleb Maupin joins the program to discuss this media trend, the different factions represented by the US ruling class, and some of the important facts that have been revealed to the public over the years because of WikiLeaks.

    For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, to get his major takeaways from the arrest of Julian Assange and its implications for the future of media and journalism. They also discuss why Assange is "Enemy Number One" for much of the political establishment and how WikiLeaks/Assange fit in with the coverage of RussiaGate over the past few years.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Russiagate, mainstream media, Election 2020, Wikileaks, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse