What Comes Next for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon covers the various storylines related to yesterday's arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Host Lee Stranahan is on-the-ground in London to cover the Assange story, and he checks in with Garland throughout the show to provide analysis and give his thoughts on this evolving situation.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | In-Studio Guest Co-Host for the Duration of Today's Show

Teodrose Fikre — Co-Founder of Ghion Journal | Why Supporting Julian Assange is Crucial

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | The Impact of WikiLeaks on the Political System

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Purpose of Targeting Julian Assange

Austin Petersen — Former Candidate for US Senate & Radio Host on KWOS in Missouri | What Julian Assange's Treatment Means for Freedom & Liberty

Elizabeth Vos — Independent Journalist, Contributor to Consortium News, Co-host & Co-founder of Unity4J | What is Next for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks?



With 'Fault Lines' host Lee Stranahan currently in London to report on the arrest of Julian Assange, progressive political commentator Jamarl Thomas joins Garland Nixon in-studio as a special guest co-host for the duration of the today's program. Together they will discuss the arrest of Julian Assange with several guests who fall on different places of the political spectrum.

While many people may feel disconnected from Julian Assange and not believe that his current situation is particularly important, a great deal of activists and journalists disagree with this view. Political analyst and Co-Founder of the Ghion Journal, Teodrose Fikre, joins today's show to explain why he believes showing support for Assange is absolutely imperative and what could happen to journalism if this case continues down a bad path.

The details of the indictment against Julian Assange are unrelated to the 2016 Presidential Election despite that being the focus of much of the commentary coming from mainstream media sources over the past day. Former candidate for Congress in Florida Tim Canova returns to the program to give his thoughts on Assange's arrest, how the mainstream media has covered these latest developments, and the reach of the United States justice system.

The arrest of Julian Assange can be viewed as an attempt to silence independent journalism and alternative voices seeking to challenge the political establishment. Michael Krieger, founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins the hosts to talk about why Assange's arrest is a fundamental issue that cannot be overlooked, why many politicians should be viewed as cowardly for refusing to speak out in favor of Assange, and how this situation is a sign that the American Empire is weak and insecure.

Julian Assange has been a trailblazer in the field of journalism and press freedom, and his arrest appears to be an attack on liberty and an attempt to criminalize journalism. Radio Host and former candidate for Senate in Missouri Austin Petersen joins the program to discuss the Assange case, the injustice of being forced to live in the same embassy for years, and why the in the eyes of many, Assange's worst crime is that he assisted Donald Trump in getting elected President of the Untied States.

For the final segment, independent journalist Elizabeth Vos joins the show to give her take on the arrest of Julian Assange and what this means for both Assange and WikiLeaks moving forward. How is the treatment of Assange an attack on those seeking to expose government corruption, what have Assange's lawyers said since his arrest, and what does this mean for the future of independent journalism?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com