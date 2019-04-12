Julian Assange Has Been ARRESTED...

On this special episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange following his expulsion from the Embassy of Ecuador in London where he has been located since 2012. This is a developing story which the hosts will cover for the full duration of the show with a wide array of guests.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist

Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com

Ian Shilling — Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger

Suzie Dawson — Reporter, Blogger & Activist

Peter Lavelle — Host of 'Cross Talk' on RT

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik

William Craddick — Journalist & Founder of Disobedient Media



The arrest of Julian Assange marks a watershed moment in the ongoing saga of the WikiLeaks founder in his battle for press freedom and clashes with law enforcement. He has been located within the Embassy of Ecuador in London since 2012 and now faces extradition to the United States following his arrest. The US Department of Justice has charged Assange with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, and the fate of the media and journalism pioneer now enters a new and troubling phase.

Throughout today's program, Garland and Lee are joined by a series of guests who give their thoughts on this breaking news and how Assange has been treated in recent years. How has the mainstream media covered Assange and WikiLeaks in the past, what impact has this coverage had on public opinion of Assange, and what comes next for those who want to support both WikiLeaks and its embattled founder?

This is a special edition of Fault Lines which also includes many calls from concerned members of the public, and Garland and Lee cover all the angles of this evolving story as they discuss the latest news and details surrounding the arrest of Julian Assange.

