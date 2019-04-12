Julian Assange Has Been ARRESTED...

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink
Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist
Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com
Ian Shilling — Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger
Suzie Dawson — Reporter, Blogger & Activist
Peter Lavelle — Host of 'Cross Talk' on RT
John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik
William Craddick — Journalist & Founder of Disobedient Media
The arrest of Julian Assange marks a watershed moment in the ongoing saga of the WikiLeaks founder in his battle for press freedom and clashes with law enforcement. He has been located within the Embassy of Ecuador in London since 2012 and now faces extradition to the United States following his arrest. The US Department of Justice has charged Assange with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, and the fate of the media and journalism pioneer now enters a new and troubling phase.
Throughout today's program, Garland and Lee are joined by a series of guests who give their thoughts on this breaking news and how Assange has been treated in recent years. How has the mainstream media covered Assange and WikiLeaks in the past, what impact has this coverage had on public opinion of Assange, and what comes next for those who want to support both WikiLeaks and its embattled founder?
This is a special edition of Fault Lines which also includes many calls from concerned members of the public, and Garland and Lee cover all the angles of this evolving story as they discuss the latest news and details surrounding the arrest of Julian Assange.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)