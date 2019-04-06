Register
14:39 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Is the Arrest of Julian Assange Imminent?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 01

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss recent reports suggesting that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may soon be expelled from the Embassy of Ecuador in London. If this occurs, what would it mean for Assange's future, and could he potentially be extradited to the United States for criminal prosecution?

    Guests:

    Cathy Vogan — Filmmaker & Independent Journalist | Julian Assange's Evolving Situation and Legal Danger

    Alex Krainer - Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Understanding the Significance of Bill Browder's History

    Tim Canova — Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange Under Threat & Joe Biden's Past…

    Peter Kuznick — Professor of History at American University | The US Congress Shows its Bipartisan Support for NATO

    Margaret Kimberley — 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | The Direction of US Foreign Policy & The Situation in Venezuela


    Yesterday, the verified WikiLeaks Twitter account tweeted that its Founder, Julian Assange, was likely to be expelled from the Embassy of Ecuador in London within "hours to days." Filmmaker and Independent Journalist Cathy Vogan joins Fault Lines for the first time to talk about this evolving situation, why Assange could be expelled, and the legal threats he will face if he is forced to leave his current location.

    Hedge fund manager Bill Browder is a central figure with regards to the increased tension between the United States and Russia. Hedge fund manager and author Alex Krainer returns to the program to discuss his book about Browder's shady past, Browder's acquisition of Russian companies, revelations from his depositions, and how this all factors into the ongoing RussiaGate saga.

    Both Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange are currently facing legal trouble which many view as dangerous to the future of freedom and protection of rights in the Western world. Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress Tim Canova joins Garland and Lee on today's show to give his thoughts on the treatment of both Manning and Assange and to discuss Joe Biden's problems from the past along with his chances to win the 2020 Democratic Primary.

    Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travelled to Washington DC to address the US Congress which was met with bipartisan support. Peter Kuznick, a Professor of History at American University, joins today's show to talk about Stoltenberg's speech to Congress, the relevance of NATO in the modern world, and how a high military budget impacts a country's economy.

    For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Margaret Kimberley, Editor and Senior Columnist of the 'Black Agenda Report.' Together they will discuss how US foreign policy tends to remain consistent through different administrations, the role NATO plays in US foreign policy, and how the situation in Venezuela has evolved over the past few months.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Wikileaks, NATO, Congress, Chelsea Manning, Joe Biden, Julian Assange, United Kingdom, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse