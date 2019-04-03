Who Got the Trump-Russia Saga Correct, and Will It Matter?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the timeline and details surrounding the RussiaGate narrative and the commentators/journalists who reported accurately on the story. Will being on the right side of covering these events change the media landscape, or will the mainstream media status quo be maintained?

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas [In-Studio] — Progressive Political Commentator | The Steele Dossier, Mueller Report & RussiaGate

Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | New Film: 'THE VETO' — The Western Media Propaganda War Against Syria

For the duration of today's show, the hosts are joined in-studio by progressive political commentator Jamarl Thomas to talk about a variety of news stories and current events. What is the significance of the Steele Dossier, what are the main takeaways from RussiaGate, and how important will the findings from Robert Mueller's investigation be politically and for the 2020 Election?

A new documentary film entitled, 'THE VETO' showcases how a significant portion of the western mainstream media has covered events in Syria in a deceptive manner for the past few years. Journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to Fault Lines to talk about this film and how it serves as a devastating takedown of the mainstream media's presentation of events and facts related to Syria.

Also on today's program, the hosts discuss the 70th Anniversary of the formation of NATO and its impact on US foreign policy. How should the American public view NATO from a strategic perspective, and has the organization outlived its original purpose?

