Geopolitical Provocations Occurring Around the World

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss some of the key global conflicts currently taking place and how the Trump administration is approaching these various situations. Will events in Venezuela, Israel/Syria, and Ukraine continue to escalate in a dangerous manner, and what role will the US play moving forward?

Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Pence and Pompeo's Influence: Plans for Venezuela

Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Mike Pompeo and Upcoming "Actions" in Ukraine

Ian Shilling — Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Will a Brexit Deal Pass? Will Theresa May Resign?

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Are YOU at Risk of Heart Disease? How Can You Find Out?

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | RussiaGate and the Career of John Brennan

As the Trump administration continues to attempt to alter the political situation in Venezuela, Russia has emerged as the main counter to US influence in the country. Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the program to discuss what is happening in Venezuela, the influence of Mike Pompeo and John Bolton over President Trump's foreign policy, and to give his major takeaways on the conclusion of Robert Mueller's Investigation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent comments about taking new actions in Ukraine could further escalate tensions with Russia ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election in Ukraine. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins Garland and Lee on today's show to give his take on Pompeo's remarks and what events could potentially transpire before the second round of the Ukrainian Presidential Election which takes place on April 21st.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that she is willing to step down from her position if she can get her latest Brexit deal passed. Geopolitical Analyst Ian Shilling joins today's show to discuss the likelihood of a Brexit deal getting passed, rising anger with the political class in the United Kingdom, and how the political establishment and media elites have sold out everyday people in the UK throughout this process.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and oftentimes people are unaware that they are at risk of heart disease until it is too late. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth returns to the show to talk about some ways to test for heart disease including a Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring (CACS) Test and strategies for limiting the risk of having serious heart problems.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined in-studio by Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' John Kiriakou to get his take on the conclusion of the Mueller Investigation and the people involved in promoting the RussiaGate narrative. Kiriakou also talks about how John Brennan ascended the ranks of the CIA and why Brennan needs to apologize to President Trump for accusing him of committing treason.

