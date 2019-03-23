Register
    The Status of Golan Heights & Theresa May Goes to Brussels

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's tweet saying that it is time for the US to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the potential implications of his statement. They also talk about the fallout from Theresa May's trip to Brussels and the UK's future with the EU.

    Guests:

    Brian Becker — Co-Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from Brussels: The EU Summit, Brexit, and Theresa May's Challenge

    Kit Klarenberg — Investigative Journalist w/ Sputnik News | The Effort to Take Down President Trump & The Integrity Initiative Scandal

    Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Trump Tweets about the Golan Heights & Which 2020 Candidates are Going to AIPAC?

    Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | US Foreign Policy & The Trump Administration's Plans for Israel, Syria, and Venezuela

    Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium about the United Kingdom's status in the EU and the timetable for reaching an exit deal. Brian Becker, Co-Host of Loud And Clear right here on Radio Sputnik, joins the hosts live from Brussels for the second consecutive day to talk about the new set of timelines established by the EU, the likelihood that the UK leaves the EU without a deal being made, and how the upcoming elections for the European Parliament may be impacted by this evolving situation.

    As Washington DC prepares for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to release his final report, it continues to become more apparent that the narrative about collusion between the Trump Presidential Campaign and Russia has fallen apart. Kit Klarenberg, an Investigative Journalist with Sputnik News, returns to the program to discuss the ongoing effort to take down President Trump, details related to the Steele dossier, and the latest updates on the story of the shadowy organization known as The Integrity Initiative.

    President Trump tweeted yesterday that "it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights" despite the fact that this would be a change to longstanding US policy regarding the status of the Golan Heights. Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, joins today's show to give her take on the significance of this announcement by President Trump and to talk about which 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates will be attending next week's AIPAC conference in Washington DC.

    For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, for a conversation about the current foreign policy of the United States and how the Trump administration seems willing to make geopolitical decisions without forming international coalitions. Is this approach to international events in danger of backfiring, and what role is Congress playing with regards to US foreign policy decision making?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Brexit, Donald Trump, European Union, Israel, Syria, United Kingdom, Venezuela
