15:36 GMT +321 March 2019
    Fault Lines

    Analyzing How US Foreign Policy Decisions Are Made

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the nature of US foreign policy decision making and in particular the extremely close relationship between the State Department and CIA. Are major geopolitical moves up for debate, or are the true power brokers in Washington DC in supreme control behind the scenes?

    Guests:

    John Hoge — Author & Audio Engineer | Congressman Devin Nunes Sues Twitter & The Overall Health of Twitter as a Platform

    Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The 2020 Democratic Primary & Who's Backing Beto O'Rourke?

    Danny Sjursen — Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | The US/Israel Alliance and its Potential Hazards

    Miko Peled [In-Studio] — Human Rights Activist and Author | Discussing Zionism and the Upcoming Israeli Elections

    California Congressman Devin Nunes recently filed a lawsuit against Twitter and certain specific users on the site over what he considers to be abusive and defamatory content of which he was the target. Author John Hoge returns to the program to breakdown the legal complaint filed by Nunes, the likelihood he could win in court, and the overall health of Twitter as a platform in today's political climate.

    Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke raised a great deal of money upon announcing his candidacy for President in 2020, but he does not appear to be one of the more popular candidates with Progressive Democratic activists. Broadcast journalist Niko House joins today's show to give his take on where O'Rourke will garner support in the Democratic Primary and to discuss former journalist David Sirota joining the Bernie Sanders campaign.

    The Washington DC foreign policy establishment regularly touts the strength and importance of the alliance between the United States and Israel despite growing concerns about the relationship. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen returns to Fault Lines to discuss the potential moral and strategic hazards that the US could face by associating too closely with the policies and actions of the current Israeli government.

    For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Human Rights Activist and Author Miko Peled for a conversation about the global state of Zionism and how it impacts policies in both Israel and around the world. They also talk about the upcoming Israeli elections and how the major parties and candidates are positioning themselves prior to this vote.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    foreign policy, CIA, State Department, Democrats, Twitter, Palestine, Israel
