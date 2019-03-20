What Are Some of the Biggest Buried Stories in the World?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss some of the major news stories which go largely ignored by the mainstream media. The FBI scandal with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, Hillary Clinton's email usage as Secretary of State, and the Awan Brothers saga are a few prime examples of these widely neglected events.

Guests:

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Chelsea Manning's Status & An Update on Venezuela

Dr. Jane Ruby — Health Economist, Neuroscientist & Author | Why did 'Fox News' Hire Donna Brazile?

Igor Lopatonok — Film Producer, Director & Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire' | A Deep Dive on the Recent History of Ukraine

Chelsea Manning is currently behind bars for refusing to testify in front of a Federal Grand Jury regarding WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss both the importance of supporting Manning and to give an update on the evolving political situation in Venezuela.

Yesterday, Fox News signed former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile to their network as a contributor. This was seen as a surprising move in many circles especially given Brazile's unethical leaking of debate questions to the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 Democratic Primary while working at CNN. Dr. Jane Ruby returns to Fault Lines to give her thoughts on this hire and why she considers this to be further evidence that Fox News is not a true conservative network.

For the final two segments, the hosts are joined by Igor Lopatonok, Director of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire,' for a conversation about the modern history of Ukraine and the current political situation inside the country. What are the key details that the public should understand about the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution, and who are some of the main connections within the US Congress and State Department to significant recent events in Ukraine?

