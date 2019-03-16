Terrorism Strikes New Zealand With Horrific Mosque Massacre

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the gruesome terrorist attack in New Zealand which targeted Muslims inside of two mosques in the city of Christchurch. The death count is currently being reported at 49, and the search for answers is underway as the world looks on in disgust at this latest mass killing.

Guests:

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Reacting to the Terrorist Attack in New Zealand

Randi Nord — Co-Founder of GeoPolitics Alert | The Latest on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | The Brexit that Wasn't…

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" | What Happened at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid?

The recent terror attack targeting people in mosques in New Zealand has shocked people around the world and is the latest mass murder which appears to have religious and political motivations. Australia-based geopolitical analyst Maram Susli joins today's episode of Fault Lines to react to this terrorist attack and to give her thoughts on some of the greater implications of this despicable act.

The situation in Yemen is worsening as disease and starvation continue to devastate much of the country's population. Randi Nord, the co-founder of the website GeoPoliticsAlert.com, returns to the show to discuss how things are evolving in Yemen and the lack of mainstream media coverage that this ongoing tragedy has received.

The United Kingdom is experiencing a great deal of political turmoil as their Parliament continues to delay votes on Brexit and a possible deal regarding leaving the European Union. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins today's program to talk about the current status of Brexit, what would make for a good deal in the long run, and how populist trends in the country are impacting how UK politicians view this issue.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by former CIA Officer John Kiriakou to discuss some of the day's major news as well as the peculiar story about a group of 10 men raiding the North Korean embassy in Madrid, Spain last month. Was the CIA connected to this enigmatic event as some news outlets have suggested, or is there an alternative explanation for what occurred which may be more plausible?

