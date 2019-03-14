Is the College Scam Scandal a Shiny Distraction Object for the Media?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the news of a recently busted college admissions scam ring which has garnered immense attention from the mainstream media. Is this story worthy of major coverage, or is it simply the latest event to distract the media from engaging in actual hard-hitting journalism?

Guests:

Alex Krainer - Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Financial Crimes & The Magnitsky Act and the European Union

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | What is the Status of the Nordstream 2 Pipeline?

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Who Knocked Out Venezuela's Power Grid?

On yesterday's show, Garland and Lee talked with whistleblower Nicholas Wilson about financial giant HSBC and the firm's history of involvement with fraud and money laundering. Author Alex Krainer joins the hosts on today's program to continue the conversation on financial crimes involving some high-profile elites within the European Union and to discuss a recent vote by the European Parliament to keep Sergei Magnitsky's name off the EU Magnitsky Act.

The proposed Nordstream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany has caused a great deal of political tension between the United States, Russia, and the European Union. Mark Sleboda, an International Relations & Security Analyst, returns to the show to talk about the progress surrounding the Nordstream 2 Pipeline and how potential US sanctions could impact the project and how certain EU countries view this situation.

Venezuela has been experiencing serious power blackouts which the Maduro government has indicated that they believe were caused by US directed cyberattacks. MintPressNews staff writer Whitney Webb joins today's episode of Fault Lines to discuss the likelihood that the US was responsible for these blackouts and the history behind US plans to knock out power grids to assist in achieving geopolitical goals.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com