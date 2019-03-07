The US Relationship With Israel & Challenges for Palestinian Refugees

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar have sparked debate and strong responses regarding the US/Israel relationship. Additionally, they talk with a Palestinian refugee about her personal experience and some of the views and concerns expressed by the Palestinian people.

Guests:

Kit Klarenberg — Investigative Journalist w/ Sputnik News | The Latest on The Integrity Initiative

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | The Benefits of Float Spas

Margaret Kimberley — 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | What has Venezuela Revealed about the United States?

Amena el Ashkar - Palestinian Journalist | Telling the Story of Palestinian Refugees



As more is learned about The Integrity Initiative, high-profile connections to the organization continue to be uncovered. Investigative Journalist Kit Klarenberg returns to the show to discuss his latest reporting on The Integrity Initiative and how those associated with the group go about targeting their political opponents.

While many people may be apprehensive about the idea of entering a float spa, there are several health benefits to using these sensory deprivation tanks. Regular guest and Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss how

float spas can help with joint pain, reduce swelling, and assist with raising magnesium levels.

As the situation in Venezuela continues to evolve, the Trump administration is weighing its options for its next moves in the country. Black Agenda Report editor and columnist Margaret Kimberley joins the program to talk about recent US action and statements regarding Venezuela and the potential for future US military action in the region.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Palestinian journalist Amena el Ashkar who was born and raised in a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. She will discuss her experience living as a stateless refugee, the status of the Palestinian people, and hopes for longterm peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

