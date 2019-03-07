Efforts to Achieve Racial Justice in the United States

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss America's complicated history with issues of racial inequality and how this impacts modern society. Are there policies that can address this matter in a productive manner, and how will issues about race and racial justice factor into the 2020 Presidential Election?

Guests:

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Will Reparations or Opportunity Zones be Major 2020 Issues?

Natalie Shure — Head of Research of 'Adam Ruins Everything' on TruTV | Ilhan Omar & Congressional Democrats Clash

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | America's Past & Addressing Racial Inequality

Jamie Lovegrove, a Political Reporter for the Post and Courier in South Carolina, recently interviewed Rep. Jim Clyburn who expressed his personal opposition to both reparations and opportunity zones as policies which are meant to address economic inequality along racial lines. Today, Jamie joins Garland and Lee on Fault Lines to discuss his interview with Rep. Clyburn and how these issues may impact the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has come under criticism, including by some of her Democratic colleagues in Congress, over comments she has made about Israel and its relationship with the United States. Natalie Shure, Head of Research for 'Adam Ruins Everything' on TruTV, returns to the show to give her thoughts on Rep. Omar's remarks and how the freshman Congresswoman is being treated for the views she has expressed on this topic.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by attorney Talib Karim for a conversation about racial inequality and efforts to achieve racial justice in the United States. How has the history of slavery and segregation contributed to the current situation, and is a serious discussion about reparations worth having at a national level?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com