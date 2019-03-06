Congressional Democrats Take Aim at President Trump

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the major new investigative efforts being launched by Congressional Democrats into President Trump and many of his close associates. The House Judiciary Committee has sent document requests to 81 individuals in a move that is sure to keep political tensions high in DC.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Previewing the Upcoming Presidential Election in Ukraine

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | Netanyahu's Problems and Hopes for Peace Between Israelis and Palestinians

Brian Becker — Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | Trip Recap: Vietnam & The Trump/Kim Summit

Miko Peled — Author & Human Rights Activist | Discussing his Recent Experience in Israel/Palestine



Ukraine will hold its Presidential Election on March 31st as incumbent Petro Poroshenko seeks a second term despite having low approval ratings inside of the country. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda joins today's show to discuss Poroshenko's main challengers, public frustration with the country's major political parties, and the likelihood that the "Chocolate King" is elected to a second term.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing legal trouble related to allegations of corruption, bribery, and fraud. Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal returns to the program to talk about Netanyahu's political future and hopes for a possible peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.

Last week, SputnikNews radio host Brian Becker was in Hanoi, Vietnam to cover the high-profile summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. On today's show, Brian joins Garland and Lee in-studio to recap the summit and to discuss why talks between the two parties broke down before a deal was reached.

For the final two segments, the hosts are joined in-studio by author and human rights activist Miko Peled to talk about the current situation in Israel and his recent experience traveling throughout the country. What are the main challenges facing the Palestinian people and are relations between Israelis and Palestinians likely to get better or worse in coming months and years?

