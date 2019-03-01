Political Divides and Foreign Policy Challenges

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about some of the challenges currently facing the Trump administration on the world stage and what major foreign policy moves could come next. Additionally, the hosts discuss our polarized political environment and how best to influence and improve the current system.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com | The Evolving Situations in Syria and Venezuela

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Continuing the Debate on Marijuana: Is CBD Safe?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats'n Guns Newsletter | Pompeo, Bolton, and the Failed Talks with North Korea

Austin Petersen [In-Studio] — Business Owner and Former Candidate for US Senate in Missouri | Modern American Politics and Partisan Divides

As extremist groups continue to lose ground in Syria, many displaced people are returning to the war-torn country to rebuild their lives. Journalist Patrick Henningsen joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss how the situation is evolving in Syria and to talk about the similarities between what is currently happening in Venezuela with past US interventions in Central and South America.

On yesterday's show, Garland and Lee spoke with Dr. Lakisha Jenkins who discussed why she believes cannabis can be used as a nutritional supplement. Regular Fault Lines guest Dr. Bosworth joins today's program to give an alternate take on this topic as she explains some of the medical impacts and dangers of CBD and marijuana usage.

Despite high expectations going into their meeting, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement during their recent summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to the program to discuss why these talks failed and to give his thoughts on who inside the administration has the most influence over President Trump's foreign policy.

For the final two segments of the show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Austin Petersen, a former candidate for US Senate in Missouri, for a wide-ranging conversation on our current political moment and some of the partisan divides that have formed. What is the current state of the Republican Party, and what will be some of the key issues as we head into the next election cycle?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com