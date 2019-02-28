Trump and Kim Meet Again, This Time in Vietnam...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the second high-profile meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un which is currently taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam. Will the two parties make a major deal in the coming days, or will the summit serve primarily as a big public relations show?

Guests:

Brian Becker — Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from Vietnam: Will President Trump & Kim Jong Un Reach a Major Deal?

Daniel Lazare - Journalist & Author | Jihad, Holy Warriors, and US Foreign Policy

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Bill Browder's Visit to the European Parliament

Ali Alexander — Political Consultant and Editorial Director of Culttture.com | Following up on Last Friday's Explosive Segment

Earlier today, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Hanoi, Vietnam as they look to continue improving relations between the two countries. SputnikNews radio host Brian Becker is currently in Vietnam to cover the summit, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's show to continue reporting on the situation on-the-ground in Hanoi, and why the signing of a declaration to officially end the Korean War would be a blockbuster deal if the two parties are able to reach an agreement.

Despite rarely being discussed by mainstream media outlets, the United States has had a history of providing weapons and support to groups involved in terrorist activity in certain international conflicts. Journalist and author Daniel Lazare returns to the show to talk about this rarely discussed history and how it has impacted the way the United States is viewed by various groups around the world, especially in the Middle East.

Last month, hedge fund manager Bill Browder spoke at a tax committee meeting in the European Parliament where he was largely treated as a hero except by one French politician who was willing to publicly challenge Browder over his Magnitsky narrative. Investigative journalist Lucy Komisar joins today's episode of Fault Lines to discuss this appearance by Browder, Andrei Nekrasov's film, and why Browder's narrative collapses under scrutiny.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by political consultant Ali Alexander to follow up on last Friday's explosive final segments about Ilhan Omar and a debate regarding Islam and Judaism. What are Ali's thoughts on last weeks discussion, and why is supporting freedom of speech so critical to the future of our political discourse.

