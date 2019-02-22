Is the Trump Administration Making Moves in Central/South America?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss recent tweets by National Security Advisor John Bolton about Central/South American countries and the Trump administration's "issues" with certain governments. What are the next moves for the administration in Venezuela, and could Nicaragua become their next major focus?

Guests:

Maram Susli - Geopolitical Analyst | US Media STILL Ignoring Douma Hoax Story

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Who is Currently in Control in Venezuela?

Ali Alexander — Political Consultant and Editorial Director of Culttture.com | Revisiting the Ilhan Omar Controversy

The recent admission by a BBC producer that the Douma "chemical attack" video was a staged event has been ignored by almost all mainstream media outlets. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli returns to Fault Lines to discuss why this story will continue to be ignored in the western media and what is potentially coming next with regards to US policy in Syria.

The political situation in Venezuela remains extremely tense as the Trump administration continues to push for regime change in the country. Yesterday, Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin interrupted a press conference in Washington DC connected to Juan Guaidó which she will talk about on today's show along with calls for negotiations to resolve this conflict.

For the final hour, political consultant Ali Alexander joins Garland and Lee to discuss Rep. Ilhan Omar's recent controversy and her subsequent treatment from the media and colleagues in Congress. Was Rep. Omar out of line with her remarks, and what does the reaction to her words say about our current state of political discourse in 2019 America?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com