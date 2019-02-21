Jussie Smollett in Custody After Being Arrested by Chicago Police

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss actor Jussie Smollett's recent arrest which marks a stunning turn of events in the case over the past few weeks. What is Smollett being criminally charged with by the Chicago PD, what are the next legal steps, and could Smollett face serious jail time for actions?

Guests:

Kit Klarenberg — Investigative Journalist w/ Sputnik News | The Integrity Initiative & Establishment Opposition to Investigative Journalism

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Tulsi Gabbard & Bernie Sanders: How Do They Differ as Candidates?

Natalie McGill — Correspondent on Redacted Tonight | Political Comedy and Creating New Content

Investigations into the group known as the 'Integrity Initiative' have revealed the shadowy nature of the organization and its ties to powerful figures within the UK political establishment. Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg joins Garland and Lee to talk about the latest details involving the 'Integrity Initiative' and why real investigative journalism is under constant attack from powerful political interests.

As the field of Democratic Presidential candidates continues to grow, different candidates are generating support from various factions and groups. Thus far, two of the most popular candidates with progressive voters appear to be Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Political activist and broadcast journalist Niko House returns to Fault Lines to talk about the differences between Sanders and Gabbard and which of those two candidates presents a greater threat to the Democratic Party establishment.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Natalie McGill who works on the television show 'Redacted Tonight' on RT to discuss her experience doing political comedy and how she goes about creating new content. How much time and effort goes into developing new sketches for her show, and why is following alternative media stories a good method for finding engaging and relevant information to present on-air?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com