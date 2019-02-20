Is There Room for an Anti-War Candidate in the 2020 Election?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the growing field of 2020 Presidential candidates and their different views regarding US foreign policy. Can a candidate with an anti-war platform receive significant support in the polls, or will the foreign policy hawks dominate the debate on overseas interventions?

Guests:

Ian Miles Cheong — Journalist who Covers Media, Politics & Culture | The Jussie Smollett Situation & Its Coverage in the Media

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | The White Helmets & The Staged Douma Hospital Video

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | Our Own Congressional Hoaxster… Rep. Adam Schiff…

Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | What are Bernie Sanders' Chances in the 2020 Democratic Primary?

The ongoing Jussie Smollett saga has been a major story for much of the media as the story has been a "click magnet" for both conservative and liberal outlets. Journalist Ian Miles Cheong joins today's show to discuss why this story has received so much attention and how the blatant bias of many reporters has been front and centre with their tweets about the Smollett case.

BBC producer Riam Dalati recently tweeted that he could prove the Douma Hospital "chemical attack" scene was a staged event. Professor Piers Robinson returns to Fault Lines to talk about the significance of this admission and why it has been ignored by the mainstream media.

Rep. Adam Schiff has been one of the main faces behind #RussiaGate and the efforts to connect Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign to the government of Russia. Writer and former political consultant Julie Kelly joins Garland and Lee on today's program to talk about Schiff's role in #RussiaGate and the disingenuous nature of many of his comments about President Trump.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' decision to enter the 2020 Presidential race has altered the Democratic field as he is expected to garner a good amount of grassroots support from progressive Democrats. Healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman joins today's show to discuss the enthusiasm for Sanders candidacy and his chances of actually winning the 2020 Democratic nomination.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com