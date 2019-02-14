Can Trump and Congress Find Common Ground on Immigration?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the possibility of President Trump and Congressional Democrats reaching a budget agreement that addresses immigration and border security. How might the two sides come together to make a deal, and will immigration remain as a major issue for voters in the 2020 Election?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Vegan Cory Booker says Meat-Eating will Destroy the Planet!

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | The "Bed Mandate" and its Impact on the Immigration Debate

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | What does the Ilhan Omar Controversy Say about DC Politics?

New Jersey Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker recently made comments that were critical of American's high levels of meat consumption suggesting that the current trajectory is unsustainable in the long run. Internal medicine physician Dr. Bosworth returns to Fault Lines to discuss Sen. Booker's remarks, American's dietary tendencies, and Dr. Boz's opinion of going vegan.

As President Trump and Congress look to make a longterm budget deal, the issue of immigration and Trump's proposed southern border wall remains one of the main obstacles between the two sides. Immigration attorney Susan Pai joins today's show to talk about the ongoing immigration debate and the controversial "bed mandate" policy.

For the final hour of the show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by attorney Talib Karim to discuss the recent Ilhan Omar controversy and what it has revealed about the US political system and how Congress operates. Why has the debate about AIPAC and the Israel lobby become so heated in recent years, and how will Rep. Omar be treated by her peers in Congress moving forward?

