    Fault Lines

    Rep. Ilhan Omar Faces Blowback for Israel/AIPAC Tweets...

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar's recent tweets about AIPAC and Israel which received major pushback including from Congressional Democrats. Did Rep. Omar cross the line with her remarks, and what does this response say about AIPAC's influence over the US political system?

    Guests:

    Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | Remembering Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.

    Ali Abunimah — Co-Founder of ElectronicIntifada.net | The Reaction to Ilhan Omar's 'AIPAC Tweet'

    Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian & Journalist | How Intel Agencies Uphold the US War Machine

    Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | Rep. Ilhan Omar Faces Major Backlash for Israel/AIPAC Tweets

    Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Are the Disastrous Democrats Making Trump Look Good by Comparison?

    Republican Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. passed away on Sunday at the age of 76. Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal was personal friends with Rep. Jones and worked alongside the Congressman on important legislation together on Capitol Hill. On today's show, Joel will discuss what he remembers most about Rep. Jones and the foreign policy legacy that he leaves behind.

    Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been aggressively condemned by much of the Washington DC political class over recent tweets she made about AIPAC and the Israel Lobby. Ali Abunimah, co-founder of ElectronicIntifada.net, returns to the show to talk about exactly what Rep. Ilhan Omar has been accused of doing, why she decided to publicly apologize, and the influence AIPAC has on the American political system.

    Dating back to his days on the campaign trail, President Trump has indicated a strong desire to draw back US involvement in foreign conflicts. Investigative historian and journalist Gareth Porter joins today's episode of Fault Lines to discuss the major foreign policy issues currently facing the Trump administration and how certain elements inside of our intelligence agencies are making a significant international withdrawal of forces more challenging.

    Following up on the earlier segment with Ali Abunimah, conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer joins Garland and Lee to give her take on the Ilhan Omar controversy and Omar's history of comments about the Jewish community. Why did Omar's recent tweets receive such a strong backlash from her Democratic colleagues, and has her career in public office already been permanently derailed?

    For the final segment, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin joins Garland and Lee to talk about the challenging past week for Democrats and how it has made President Trump and the Republican Party appear more reasonable by comparison. How will the Democrats' political scandals in Virginia get resolved, and who are the most respected leaders in the Democratic Party as the 2020 election cycle heats up?

    AIPAC, Congress, Democrats, Ilhan Omar, Donald Trump, Israel
