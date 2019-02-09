Is Elitism Incompatible with Populism & Democracy?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the elitist nature of America's political ruling class and how it conflicts with the views and beliefs of ordinary citizens. Should our current system be considered a "functioning democracy," and will this divide continue to grow throughout this next election cycle?

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre — Co-Founder of Ghion Journal | Politicians Using Identity as a Shield to Deflect Criticism

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | Democrats Propose a 'Green New Deal' — What's in the Bill?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Preparing for an Ugly Democratic Presidential Primary

The rise of identity politics in America has led to an increase in politicians using their respective backgrounds and diversity to shield themselves from legitimate criticism. Teodrose Fikre, co-founder of GhionJournal.com, joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss this trend and how it will impact the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Congressional Democrats have proposed a 'Green New Deal' to address climate change and various elements of the American economy/infrastructure. Joel Segal spent over a decade working on Capitol Hill, and he joins today's show to talk about the details of this bill, the likelihood it is signed into law, and the importance of addressing climate change on a longterm basis.

For the final hour of the show, the hosts are joined by geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo for a conversation about American foreign policy and an early preview of the Democratic Presidential Primary. With the 2020 field taking shape, who will emerge as the frontrunners, and how does the treatment of Tulsi Gabbard thus far preview the ugly race that is to come?

