Sorry NBC, We Won't Stop Talking About Tulsi Gabbard

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan is joined on the phone by co-host Garland Nixon who is currently in Hawaii to cover Tulsi Gabbard's Presidential announcement. How was Gabbard's speech received, and what does a recent NBC News article targeting Gabbard and Russia indicate about her potential danger to the political establishment?

Guests:

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | Mainstream Media Propaganda & The Disturbing Nature of Self-Censorship

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Is Virginia Governor Ralph Northam a "Dead Man Walking?"

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Analyzing US Intervention in Venezuela

Certain elements of the political establishment continue to pump resources into efforts to censor and control the distribution of news. Professor Piers Robinson joins the show to talk about media propaganda, political intimidation, and the nature of self-censorship which has had a chilling effect on how members of the public talk about news and politics.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is facing calls to resign after controversial yearbook photos from his past were unearthed this past weekend. Journalist and activist Niko House returns to Fault Lines to give his take on this story and to predict how much longer Northam will stay in office.

The Trump administration continues to make its views known regarding the situation in Venezuela and their desire to see Nicolás Maduro removed from power. Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, joins Garland and Lee on today's show to talk about the nature of US intervention in the region and what actions can be taken to support the people of Venezuela who continue to suffer under difficult conditions.

