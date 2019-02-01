Populist Political Frustration on Display Around the World

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the reasons why people have been driven to the streets in both France and Venezuela. How are these two countries dealing with their respective political situations and is this a sign of more political uprisings and additional global tension to come in the near future?

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley — Investigative Journalist | Are the Yellow Vests Making Progress in France?

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Nikki Haley's New Speaking Fees & the South Carolina 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary

Annette Bosworth M.D. — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | How does Binge Drinking Change Your Body for the Worse?

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Newsguard/Modern Media Manipulation & The Situation in Venezuela

Many of the French people continue to show disapproval with their current government through protests and demonstrations being driven by the "Yellow Vest" movement. Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley returns to the show to discuss the primary concerns of the French citizens and why the "Yellow Vests" are representative of everyday citizens refusing to be overrun by the state.

Recent reports have indicated that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning to hit the high-profile speaking circuit and is requesting around $200k per speech. South Carolina-based political reporter Jamie Lovegrove joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss how this fits with Haley's future political ambitions and the importance of the South Carolina Presidential Primary in determining the Democrats eventual nominee for the 2020 election.

Many people have had past experiences with binge drinking even if they do not consume large amounts of alcohol on a regular basis. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth, aka Dr. Boz, joins the show to talk about the medical dangers associated with binge drinking and how this behavior can alter your body's biology and decision making.

To close out the show, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond, to talk about both the news filtering organization known as 'NewsGuard' and the current situation unfolding in Venezuela. How is Newguard, the neocon backed group, looking to impact the news media ecosystem, and how is the western media misrepresenting the events happening on the ground in Venezuela?

